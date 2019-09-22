I have done my best to stay out of the s---storm that President Donald Trump and his minions foist upon the rest of us on a daily basis, but, once again, he has gone too far. Following are some examples of the un-American, unconstitutional, inhuman and just plain mean changes Trump and his spineless congressional stooges have made or are trying to make to the laws of our country. I won’t stand for it — more importantly, neither should you.
Issuing new rules on how migrants must apply for entry into the U.S. Separating children from their parents/caregivers with no plan (or intention) of reuniting these families, and total ignorance about where these children are being held. Forcing most of those to be held in open cages without any beds and, at most, a foil “blanket” for warmth. Providing very little access to sanitary conditions, being told to get their drinking water out of toilets — and this list goes on.
After denigrating the recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, Trump has refused to provide additional, minimal assistance to the Americans living there (they pay taxes just like you). Now, after several islands in the northern Bahamas have been made uninhabitable and have left thousands of residents homeless and island-less, Trump won’t let them into the USA without “proper documentation.” Isn’t proper identification always your first concern when under an emergency evacuation? Sure!
This is not my father’s (greatest generation) America.
Steele Sellers
Providence Township