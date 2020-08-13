What has happened to our once-great America? What happened to Americans who worked so well together for the common good in a crisis like World War II? What happened to honesty and the desire to do a good day’s work, versus thinking one deserves a handout? What happened to news reporters and organizations that once reported just the facts?

It seems unimportant to do what is best for the whole, just what’s best for me. “It’s my right! I deserve it!”

News reporters and news organizations now give us news according to their political slant. We have a president who cannot control his tongue. We have one political party headed toward socialism and another that cannot agree among themselves. Neither one as a whole shows much real concern for the American people!

We have a governor ruling us like a dictator. How can that be? How in America can one person have that much power? Why is it no one else has any input or power to control him?

We have a world crisis going on, and I hear few mentions from leadership about praying for our great nation.

In the Cold War days in the 1950s, Conrad Hilton, president of Hilton Hotels, penned a prayer called “America on Its Knees” and took out a full-page advertisement that contained the prayer in the July 7, 1952, issue of Life magazine. His prayer still has much to say to today’s world. It’s worth checking out.

Charles H. Zuck

Mount Joy Township