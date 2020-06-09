As a society, I believe we’re going “to hell in a handbasket.” Some people are waving the Confederate flag, and anti-Semitism is on the rise. President Donald Trump calls some of these fanatics “very fine people.” The U.S. has fallen behind many nations in battling the novel coronavirus.

Our country is no longer given the global respect it received with past presidents. This great country has been undermined. Many changes are needed, but no one has stood up to help. Neither party is perfect, but the Democratic Party seems to have a more open mind for the good of the people. Many will argue that this is false, or that the Democrats are too radical. We are not the same nation that wrote our laws; we have come a long way from there and life is different. One thing is true: We are the land of the free (unless we are a minority group or choose a different way of life). All of us need to live as we believe — not as others believe —within the law. The Constitution guarantees that.

For far too long, I believe our state representatives have played politics and stretched their arms for all they could receive. We are missing leadership. We are seeing elected officials following Trump, regardless of his reckless disloyalty to our country. We see a man who seemingly would be king or dictator demanding the country follow him regardless of his ignorance. Will no Republican stand up and say enough?

Anita Ruff

East Hempfield Township