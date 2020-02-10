Regarding the Home & Garden story “Water watchers” (Jan. 9):
I registered to learn more about this program at the Farm and Home Center.
Whatever happened to the Lancaster Clean Water Coalition? It was touted with great fanfare in LNP | LancasterOnline as it was forming.
At that time, I immediately wrote to numerous people named as affiliated agency executives expressing interest in the program and asking about a specific water project possibility that had been approved (and funded) by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, but was not happening. I received absolutely no response, not even an acknowledgment of receipt. Since then, I have seen nothing further published about the (then) newfound coalition.
I recently found copies of the letters I sent out at that time and, assuming no one but me cared, threw the copies into the trash.
Tanya West
East Hempfield Township