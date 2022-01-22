I remember when commercials used to be funny. Now all we seemingly get are cars that park themselves and pills that take away pain we don’t have, and never will have.

I remember movie nights — Sundays and Wednesdays — that kept us quiet and glued to our TV for at least two hours. Now we have 300 films to choose from, with only about three or four worth watching for half that time.

I remember fully dressed, talented singers, dancers and comedians honing their skills on television in hopes that what they did and how they did it would mean fame and fortune in their future.

So, please, will someone answer this: Why do we buy those monstrous tabletop and wall-mounted television sets, only to watch unexciting, slow-moving, often-dull television??

Oh, yeah.

I forgot.

Tom Brady.

Barb Campbell

Lancaster