Ricardo Munoz did not have to die. But in my humble opinion it is all about money. What has happened to all the state hospitals? Going, going, gone.

And why have most state hospitals closed? Because, in my view, it is about money. If you didn’t have insurance, you could still get into a state hospital. They treated things most hospitals even today don’t.

I was in Haverford State Hospital two times for treatment of alcoholism. Now, you had better have insurance or no help. I am a recovering alcoholic who has been sober for 46 years, and Haverford State Hospital helped with that.

Times have changed — and not for the better. Today it is all about the money.

Steve Vogel

Oxford

Chester County