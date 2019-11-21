I have been wondering, really seriously wondering. Remember Rudy Giuliani? He used to be stuck to President Donald Trump like glue. There was a time when a lot of people respected him. He did a lot for New York and was looked on as a person who would get a wrong corrected.
When was the last time you saw him at Trump’s side (“glued to” would be more appropriate)? I was making dinner the other night when I realized this. Where is that man, or are we being told — but not in so many words — what is going on?
Denise Clissold
Elizabethtown