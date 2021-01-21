What has happened to the Republican Party? I was a Republican all my life. Not anymore. But, I’m still an enthusiastic American and truly love my country.

I am old enough to have my early existence during World War II. I have made an amateur study of the history of the time. For those of you who are interested, read about the rise of the Third Reich. Draw parallels between the MAGA movement and fascism. Draw parallels between former President Donald Trump and (God forgive me) Adolf Hitler. It’s startling. If we do not learn from history, we are doomed to repeat it!

The assault on the U.S. Capitol was disgusting. This makes us look like a banana republic. It should be unacceptable to anyone who supports democracy. It is humiliating and demeans us in the eyes of the civilized world.

Why did this happen? Ask yourself who incited it? In my opinion, it was our current president, supported by all the Republican leaders who have enabled this. These Republicans are personified by the “dirty dozen” senators who spearheaded the election protests in Congress with unfounded allegations.

I want the old Republican Party back, or at least one that works. I want the country that I love back. I want to continue to be unreservedly proud to be an American.

Dave Starnes

East Earl Township