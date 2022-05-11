We have all watched President Joe Biden make what I view as poor policy decisions on issue after issue. Voters are rapidly dropping his approval to all-time presidential lows. The midterm elections now look like a disaster for him. So, why does Biden seem to be doubling down on poorly reasoned decisions?

Examples? Potentially forgiving student loans. Insulting 70 million voters by stating, “This MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history, in recent American history.”

The list is endless. The important question is “Why?”

After his election victory, Biden said, “I pledge to be a president who does not see red or blue states, but United States.” And he said he would work with all his heart to bring Americans together. Where did those intentions go?

The only answer I can come up with is pure arrogance — from either Biden himself or the person who I believe may be pulling his puppet strings.

The extreme liberals make up only 20-25% of Biden’s party. Biden’s 50-year political career has embodied many positions he now is deserting (abortion being a current example). Additionally, some Democratic midterm candidates are distancing themselves from Biden and his extreme liberal positions.

So the doubling down by Biden is a disastrous political strategy. Yet here we are.

Arrogance is defined in many unflattering ways. Showing scorn, disdain and belittling other people’s views is a common one.

Biden’s arrogant comments are the opposite of his Inauguration Day speech intentions. I wonder if Biden will wake the day after midterm elections and realize he still has to share America with more than 50% of the voters. Arrogance is not the way to earn voters’ respect.

Bill Kleine

Pequea Township