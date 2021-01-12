What happened to our country? (letter) Jan 12, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print O beautiful, for spacious skies,For amber waves of grain.And: My country, ’tis of thee,Sweet land of liberty. What has happened to the United States of America?Jan. 6, 2021 — a horrifically sad day!Cathy ReinholdProvidence Township Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Power & Policy — Every Friday morning, look behind the curtains at local government, politics, candidates for office, taxation, school boards and more. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. What to read next {{hammer}} {{kicker}} {{title}} {{subhead}} {{byline}} Dec 31, 1969 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags America The Beautiful Capitol Hill Insurrection Violence