As a Democrat in Lancaster County, I am well aware that the majority of the population, including most of my relatives, are Republicans and Christians. Knowing that we disagree on many topics, I remind myself not to bring up topics that could lead to disagreements. Along comes Thanksgiving 2021, and not one, but two, contentious topics came up during conversations. The topics: transgender equality and abortion rights. Not loaded at all, right? So of course, I couldn’t stay quiet and voiced my opinions.

It’s been a few days since Thanksgiving, and I still find myself thinking about those disagreements. One particular statement said to me keeps circling in my head, “Then you better make sure you don’t get pregnant.” I still cannot believe that someone said that to me; what gives that person a right to say that to me? It’s my body and my choice! I hope to never have to make that difficult decision to have an abortion, but if I did, it should be my decision.

I’m not writing this to start a political fight about abortion rights or transgender equality. I want to remind everyone to treat others with kindness and empathy. I’m sad to say that I came away from that day feeling hurt, angry and regretful. I myself said some things I shouldn’t have, and I need to remember to follow my own advice. We all have our beliefs and opinions and should be able to express them.

Kelly Engle

East Hempfield Township

