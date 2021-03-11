There are 43 Republican members in the U.S. Senate who have no idea what their actions on Feb. 13 have done. History is recording their names and their actions — and I believe it is their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for decades to come who will pay the price of dishonor and shame for their cowardly actions. They can never hold their heads high again.

These Republicans have shown loyalty to a man — former President Donald Trump. Here are some facts and truths about him:

— He avoided serving this country in the military.

— He disrespected fallen soldiers who gave their lives for this country.

— He mocked people with disabilities.

— He condones and promotes violence and conspiracies.

— He has given other dictators, like his buddy Vladimir Putin, a free pass.

— In his personal life, he has shown few morals or principles and has treated women as sex objects.

— He is a terrible businessman.

Some historians have expressed concern that what is happening here today is how Adolf Hitler came to power. Telling the “Big Lie” long enough and promoting it so that your supporters believe it — this is partially how the Nazi Party came to power.

My suggestion is forget your political party; we need togetherness. Do as I did and register as an independent. That way, I can choose a person who has morals, character and respect for this country; someone who will honor their oath of office and the U.S. Constitution. Yes, such leaders are out there.

Be a proud, honest and truthful American and keep your profiles in courage.

M.P. Brennan

Lititz