The loss of American cultural norms has fallen by the wayside during these pandemic times, along with the great American tradition of gathering on Sunday for football and food, which often showcased these norms.

One such norm was the customary handshake at the end of each football game. Both teams would shake hands with the other and say, “Good game.” Winners celebrated but did not gloat. Losers vowed to do better next time. They did not throw a tantrum about losing.

Politics is a game with winners and losers. However, the 2020 presidential election “game” has been marred by sore losers. Didn’t these politicians learn how to shake hands and say, “Good game”? Or were they the kids who sulked on the bench and got a talking-to from the coach and their parents?

It is time for the citizens of this great nation to be the “parents” to these politicians who are not willing to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden. We have to coach the sulking politicians in our own parties who are muttering about the game being unfair and tell them, “We played hard and did our best. Let’s not focus on this loss, but focus on what we can do better next time.”

Character is the prize we earn when we lose and extend our hand, saying, “Good game.” Then we can leave the field with dignity and resolve to do better next time.

This is the American way. This is how we keep our democracy alive.

Irma Ilustre

Manheim Township