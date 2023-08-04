I work second shift now, so usually I can’t attend First Fridays in Lancaster anymore.

But the last couple of times I got lucky and was off, I did attend. I just want to know: What happened to First Friday?

Ten years ago or so, I remember that First Friday was teeming with thousands of people, interesting things happening on the street, crowds in the galleries (which were all participating) and great opportunities for people-watching, like a fashion show on the street. It was also attracting outsiders from a good distance away.

But the past couple of times I attended, there were hardly any crowds, and a lot of galleries were closed. There wasn’t much going on, except some high-priced restaurants.

First Friday used to be an indicator of an exciting revitalization happening in Lancaster city, and it became a cool, hip, artsy small city, with a restaurant/foodie scene that was noticed by bigger cities. People who moved away started coming back to this “up and coming” city.

I guess inflation and the pandemic affected things, but the decline started before that.

First Friday was a really cool thing for Lancaster city that so many of us enjoyed. We must get back whatever made it so successful in the beginning to make it great again.

Wendy Wesselhoft

Manor Township