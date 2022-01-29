As the greatest transfer of wealth is occurring under our noses, we are being distracted by the onslaught of continual newscasts pounding us day in and day out about the same issues.

Because it is way beyond late to actually have a decent conversation about the elephant in the room, I just had to shake those who “have ears to hear” back to reality. How did you determine the reasons for the actions you are taking now? Where did your information come from? The Revelation is here. It’s here for those who can “see and hear” it.

I challenge you to take seven days away from the information overload. Readjust your vision, physically and spiritually.

I mourn for the innocent people who have been harmed in these times. I watch as one-sided media outlets cast information on the public daily. I have not seen information from both sides of current issues unless I dig for it online. That doesn’t sit right. Why aren’t we hearing all sides of every issue? Is there an agenda? What is going on?

Why is there no discussion over a frequency that operates on the same level as your oxygen molecules? Hmm. Ask! Seek and ye shall find! Knock and the door shall be opened!

Awaken.

Angela Azelie

Mount Joy