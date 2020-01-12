For more than three years, this Opinion page has carried at least one letter or more weekly that was filled with hateful rhetoric against President Donald Trump.
When President Ronald Reagan took office, the Iranians soon released the hostages taken during the Carter administration. Reagan also took action against Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi, and even the Dems in Congress approved. Now the president eliminates two terrorist leaders — Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani — and the Democratic leaders are criticizing his action.
Where, oh where, are the JFK Dems? John F. Kennedy backed down the most powerful nation, second to the USA, during the Cuban missile crisis. If today’s leadership of the Democratic Party would have been in power then, we would now have Russian missiles aimed at American soil. I supported JFK’s method of handling that situation.
It takes no courage to hunker down in a secure bunker and send innocent women and children to put on an explosive vest and kill themselves and innocent people. To condemn our president for his actions against these two terrorists borders on treason for giving comfort, even verbal, to our enemies. U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi do not deserve to be leaders of the Democratic Party.
Howard Wood
Holtwood