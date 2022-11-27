It’s hard right now for Americans to think like adults, and that is not how it should be, considering we are supposedly free to think however we want.

In my view, QAnon and the “ReAwaken America Tour” are basically cargo cults, those collective delusional states indulged in by desperately confused people who believe falsely that a savior will come with all kinds of goodies (cargo) and that everything will go back to the way it was.

I don’t mean to objectify Republicans. Whether they are afflicted with delusion or self-deception, that is not the point. Quoting a document signed in Philadelphia in 1776, “We hold these truths to be self-evident.” What truths? Have we held these truths to be self-evident until conspiracy theories took us by surprise?

Why is critical thinking a seeming impossibility for so many grown-ups in America on the right?

Egon de Uriarte

Lancaster