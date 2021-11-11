I gleaned this from the 2016 Republican Party platform: “Our country’s investments in transportation and other public construction have traditionally been nonpartisan. Everyone agrees on the need for clean water and safe roads, rail, bridges, ports, and airports.”

So why is it that only 13 U.S. House Republicans voted for the infrastructure bill last week?

Under former President Donald Trump’s spell of more than 30,000 lies, I believe these Republicans now stand for only tax cuts for the rich and big business and for appointing conservative judges who are on a mission to “liberalize” the Second Amendment.

If the political pundits are right, the 2022 midterms will see 50 or more additional Republicans elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. And, based on this partisanship, it doesn’t bode well for the country.

My hope is that a good portion of this new group of representatives are women, who, through greater common sense for the greater good, will want to reach across the aisle and do real “important” things.

If, on the other hand, a bunch of Republican “crazies” get elected, I fear that all bets are off and the country is headed for a fall.

Jim Diehl

Cornwall

Lebanon County