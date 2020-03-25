After reading several anti-Trump letters, I couldn’t help but think what the Democrats did and said after the 2016 election. Remember “resist,” “not my president,” “I won’t attend his inauguration,” “he’s an illegitimate president,” etc.?

For those of you foolish enough to think you can beat President Donald Trump with the likes of Joe Biden, you had better think again. It’s questionable if Sleepy Joe can even remember his name on any given day, but let’s say you get lucky and Biden wins. You will face a resistance and a backlash that will make the one you gave Trump seem like a walk in the park.

If you Democrats think you know how to play rough, you’d better think again.

Don Carson

East Earl