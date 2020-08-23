In 1755, Ben Franklin wrote, “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

We are losing many of our God-given choices and liberties that our forefathers fought and died for. What we are losing we may never get back.

Our choice of when and how we can attend our churches has already been essentially limited. Next, we can perhaps expect to be told that we cannot attend our place of worship at all.

Kenneth Miller

Lancaster Township