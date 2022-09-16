I for one don’t care if Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz owns nine houses or 20 houses. As a former heart surgeon and host of his own TV show (which featured so many health and wellness issues), he earned the money and can afford them, I’m sure.

My concern is where Oz stands on the issues such as the ones that Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen mentioned in his column published in the Sept. 11 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Fetterman and Oz should debate before voting starts”).

Oz is for closing the borders where millions of people have crossed illegally. Some of them bring crime, disease and drugs such as fentanyl.

Oz is for energy independence. Why pay millions of dollars to countries like Russia for their dirty oil when we can produce our own?

Oz is for school choice and parental involvement in what’s being taught.

Oz says inflation and gas prices are out of control. He supports banning abortion except in cases of rape, incest and danger to the life of the mother.

Meanwhile, Democratic candidate John Fetterman seemingly wants us to think that he’s the regular guy next door. Actually, he’s a politician. He is for legal abortion, without restrictions. And he seems to be more concerned with letting criminals out of jail than putting them in jail.

I don’t think people should take advantage of early voting until they know where Fetterman stands on all issues. That’s why we need a debate soon between the two candidates.

Jacqueline Mackey

Columbia