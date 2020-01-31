The teachers who teach evolution must be very persuasive to get their students to believe evolution. They seemingly believe everything just happened by itself without any outside force.
They think the vast universe — with stars and galaxies — came into being by itself. The right amount of oxygen just happened. The start of the first cell just happened without any outside force.
Where did man get the ability to think and reason? They say it just happened. Where did instinct in animals and birds come from? How did gravity happen? What supports the Earth?
If someone can teach evolution and their students believe it, they are a good teacher and their students are gullible.
Wilmer Thomas
Clay Township