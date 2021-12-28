Dear U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin,

I, too, decry the culture of entitlement. The culture of entitlement that gives the rich tax breaks, allows corporations to lobby Congress and reduce the budget of the IRS when tax cheats cost the U.S. Treasury $1 trillion per year. The culture that allows politicians to accept millions from mega-donors and then vote in their donors’ or even their own personal financial interests. To anyone who has not lost their moral compass, that’s called corruption.

Who is legitimately entitled? Children. Need I remind you that children are born innocent and don’t chose the socioeconomic condition they are born into? All children deserve the kinds of quality food, day care and early childhood education that upper-middle-class and wealthy parents can afford.

And every child deserves the family consolidation that’s gained during paid parental leave. Study after study has shown that poor children who receive nutrition assistance, early childhood education, etc., have higher graduation rates, go to college in higher numbers and enjoy higher incomes than their unassisted cohorts.

Look at this way: The target is to help children succeed in life. Even if you have little regard for the “working poor,” how about viewing low-income parents as unavoidable collateral beneficiaries? Studies estimate that early childhood interventions — including ones benefiting the entire family — give a return of $9 to $12 for every dollar spent through taxes paid and savings from lower incarceration, better health, etc. How can a fiscal conservative argue against that? Please vote for “Build Back Better.”

Nina Menke

Manheim Township