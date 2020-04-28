The April 22 Associated Press article “Losing face” discussed how masks hide our facial expressions, which are so important in communication. May I add that masks also hinder sound travel and hide lips? For those of us who are hard of hearing, the mask can hinder sound. Sound still travels, but it has an extra medium to pass through, which makes it harder to understand.

Plus, many folks who are hard of hearing use the reading of lips to help them “hear.” So I ask that we all have patience when we ask you to repeat something. We may ask that you speak a bit louder and a bit clearer.

Sharon Werhel

Lancaster Township