Settlements with the makers of opioid drugs have been in the news lately. The amounts under discussion in some cases seem to be in the $12 billion to $15 billion range.
It’s estimated that more than 200,000 Americans have died as a result of opioid abuse. That’s more Americans than all those killed in Iraq, the first Gulf War, Vietnam and Korea combined!
The estimated cost to the American people is $500 billion. Are we really going to absolve these mega-corporations of their responsibility for 4% or 5% of their annual profit? It’s been reported that the handful of major opioid producers spent $880 million on lobbying and campaign contributions. That number reveals a whole lot about why they might get to walk for a pittance.
Why are some allowing the officers of these companies to settle? Why aren’t they being prosecuted under anti-racketeering statutes? I believe these companies conspired — yes, conspired — to kill Americans, just as surely as al-Qaida and the Taliban did. They knew these drugs would kill, yet they shipped millions upon millions of pills to every state and told doctors the compounds in these drugs were safe and effective.
Why aren’t these people facing trial and long prison terms? Why should these guys get a pass? Why does an addict who gets caught trying to fill a fake prescription get 10 years in jail?
I already know the answer: $880 million.
Wayne Laepple
Lancaster Township