LNP | LancasterOnline continues to cover the crises at the border with illegal immigration and unaccompanied children, etc. My feelings go back and forth. Sometimes I agree with the right, sometimes the left.
It occurred to me that a large part of the problem is related to my generation’s (boomers) love for illegal drugs that come mostly from South America.
Drugs were always abused, at least as far back as the Crusades. But drugs seem to have become mainstream during the 1960s and 1970s — my generation and in succeeding generations. They used to call drug use a “victimless crime.”
But consider the effects of our drug use on Mexico, Central America and South America. Some nations have “failed” governments because of drug cartels and the violence they bring. I think of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, but also of the coca and poppies grown in South America to be smuggled here.
If there were no widespread drug use in the U.S., there would be no drug cartels, no drug runners, much less violence and no need for thousands to flee the violence to come here for a better life — ironically to the country that made their flight necessary.
No, drug use isn’t a victimless crime. The victims are the children of Mexico and Latin America whose parents were murdered, the young men and women there addicted to the stuff because of drug trafficking and the failed and corrupt nations that try to supply the “gringo” addicts.
This has to be considered when talking of the border crises.
Dan LaRue
Lebanon