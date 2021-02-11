He was slow to acknowledge that the majority of Pennsylvania voters voted for Joe Biden. He sought to disenfranchise the millions of Pennsylvanians who cast their votes in the last election. He represents a party that no longer accepts the legitimacy of elections it loses.

Does he stand for democracy?

He voted to sustain Donald Trump’s veto of the annual defense reauthorization act, blocking support and pay raises for America’s military, and has refused to acknowledge, even when pressed on Twitter, that Russia was offering bounty payments in Afghanistan for attacks on American troops.

Does he stand for the troops?

He refused to wear face masks when at some public events — including Trump superspreader events — but managed to be among the first in line to get vaccinated against COVID-19, even though he was not in a class that should have received them first.

Does he stand for the health of Americans?

He voted against increasing the amount of coronavirus aid to be given to Americans but had no problem voting for a huge tax break for rich people and corporations.

Does he stand for his constituents and their well-being or just the well-being of his donors?

What does Lloyd Smucker stand for other than his own reelection? He seems willing to betray his conscience, the Constitution and the country for reelection. In the end Lloyd Smucker stands only for Lloyd Smucker.

Alan James

Manheim Township