President Joe Biden announced his reelection campaign with the slogan “Let’s finish this job.”

What does that mean? My only interpretation is that he wants to finish destroying America’s economy. In my opinion, he is well on his way to accomplishing that goal.

The latest Biden folly is the mortgage equity plan. This plan imposes a surtax (or “loan level price adjustment fee”) on homebuyers with high credit scores to help subsidize homebuyers with low credit scores.

Many people I have talked to fear this plan will mirror the mortgage debacle of 2008. There are enough banking failures occurring without more economic meddling like this.

Biden is not the lone culprit in America’s decline. There seems to be a plethora of misguided leaders and a rash of incompetence at all levels of government, from the White House down.

Both political parties share blame for this embarrassment by endorsing an array of inept candidates for public office. Voters have the power to end this dysfunction if they start casting their votes wisely.

Bob Bodnar

West Lampeter Township