Caesar Rodney (1728-1784) was in agony. Cancer was destroying his face on the night in July 1776 that he rode 70 miles to Philadelphia, on horseback and in a thunderstorm, to ensure that his state, Delaware, ratified the Declaration of Independence.

For this act of great physical courage and dedication, a statue was erected in Wilmington, Delaware. The statue was recently removed during a demonstration. Why? Because Rodney was also a slaveholder. True. It is also true that upon his death, he freed his slaves. Still, the monument was erected in honor of his service to his country.

Humans have many facets and can be celebrated for many attributes. George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were great men. Alas, they were also slaveholders. Monuments to them were erected because of their civic contributions. No one memorialized them because they were slaveholders. Washington was the indispensable man in the founding of our nation. Jefferson was the primary author of our Declaration of Independence and the man who doubled the size of our country.

Christopher Columbus is commemorated because of his brave voyage of discovery, leading to the development of our country. He was not honored because he exploited Indigenous peoples.

Monuments to Confederate generals and statesmen are a different genre altogether. They were erected solely to honor people who betrayed the United States to defend slavery. Is there a difference? Yes!

Should all monuments be torn down now? We should ask: What are we memorializing?

Irwin Richman

Lancaster