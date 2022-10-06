This week we received a campaign brochure from the Democrats. It suggested that we should vote Democratic, but gave little information regarding what they support, and why.

Do Democrats believe that, when a woman has an abortion, what is removed is not an unborn baby?

Do they believe the government should pay for abortions?

Do they want the government to pay for students’ college debt?

Do they believe parents should know what their children are taught in school?

Do they believe Joe Biden is a good president?

How strongly do they believe these things? Is it strongly enough to say what they believe?

Wilmer Thomas

Clay Township