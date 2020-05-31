I am in total agreement with the letter “Country should not have shut down” in the May 3 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

What are we supposed to do when we have no money coming in from anywhere? We have a very small business, which my husband and one other person are involved with, and we are not getting any help whatsoever.

My son, who is in the music business, has been shut down for who knows how long. He, too, has received nothing. So what is he supposed to do? How is he, or any of us, for that matter, supposed to live?

We the people provide for ourselves, and that was taken away from us, and I don’t see anything coming from the government to pull us out — just more taxes and absolutely less freedom.

We have gotten through issues such as this pandemic for many, many years. And we will continue to do so for many years to come. What was accomplished by shutting down down the country?

We have drained whatever we’ve had, as I’m sure many other people have, as well. And, early in the shutdown, they stopped all elective surgeries — just as my husband, as well as many other people, needed surgery on both of his shoulders and his knee. We the people are frustrated.

Debbie Huegel

Pequea