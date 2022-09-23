When your administration has seemingly failed in nearly every policy; turned a 1.9% inflation rate into an 8.3% rate; hobbled domestic oil production and begged our adversaries to increase production; and caused financial hardship to millions, what are you to do to keep your party from self-destructing in the midterms?

It’s called projection. Accuse your opponents of doing exactly what you’ve been doing. It’s a tactic that I believe was perfected by Hillary Clinton.

So, President Joe Biden says the MAGA Republicans are a “threat to democracy.” Really?

Elected officials from which party ordered police to stand down as some cities were burned and looted by groups that included Marxist anarchists? Which vice president called for donations for rioters’ bail? Who demanded defunding of police and has prosecutors who fail to prosecute criminals? Which states have bail “reform” laws that turn criminals loose to potentially find more innocent victims?

All Democrats, my friends.

In my view, Biden’s policy of essentially open borders is a disgrace and threat to our security. And with leftist-seeming media that fail to fully report on the immigrant deaths, people on the terrorist watch lists or tons of drugs killing record numbers of Americans, the White House press secretary can get away with blaming former President Donald Trump for leaving Biden with a mess. With what seems to be the absence of the Fourth Estate, fallacy becomes truth.

Meanwhile, freedom of speech for conservatives is under attack.

We will soon have an opportunity to turn the Biden disaster around in the midterms. Do you want to continue on a path of socialist incursion and destruction — or take a path to make America great again?

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township