The scare word “socialism” being promoted by myopic conservatives has to be viewed through an ever-evolving historical lens. Political terms and practices do indeed change with the times. How so? Consider liberal Republicans in Abraham Lincoln’s time who championed abolishing slavery. Sadly, in contrast today, the GOP is too often the favored party of many white supremacists.

Socialism originally was defined as government-owned industries as dictated by autocrats. Today, universal agreement largely rejects this scenario as unworkable. Even “Red China” encourages quasi-private entrepreneurs.

Corporate socialism, our current system, allows major industries to invest heavily in our politicians through campaign funding, lobbying and currying favor in revolving-door job opportunities for those same politicians. This form of corruption has led to privately owned major industries receiving massive handouts, bailouts, tax cuts, tax havens and other benefits at the expense of the taxpayers.

Democratic socialism, however, mostly benefits the citizens. Major businesses are privately owned (capitalism) but they have to stand on their own without handouts from the government. The tax burden previously funneled to wealthy corporations is used to improve the lives of citizens instead. Police, firefighters, roads, libraries, our monetary and judicial systems, education, environmental protection and health care help the middle class thrive and poverty decreases.

Fear not democratic socialism, which stands for the good of people. Fear false labels from corporate apologists whose only purpose is maximum profit with no regard for social responsibility.

Kip Adams

Drumore