You are not seeing socialism. What you are seeing is one of the wealthiest capitalist societies in the world flounder and fail at its most basic test: taking care of its people.

This crisis is not about the virus.

This crisis is about the massive failure of our “booming economy” to survive even modest challenges. It is about the market dissonance of shortages in stores, even as farmers destroy unused crops and products. This crisis is about huge corporations needing an emergency bailout within days of the longest bull market in our history ending and despite the ability to borrow with 0% interest rates.

This crisis is about corporate health care systems being unable and ill-equipped to provide basic health care, at the same time they post record profits. It is about crisis response depending on antiquated systems nobody remembers how to operate.

But most of all, this crisis is a direct result of the politicization of every aspect of our society for the benefit of a privileged few. The vilification of education, science, media, natural rights, charity, compassion and virtually everything else for brief political gain gutted our society.

What you are seeing is decades of technological brilliance being reduced to a narcissistic popularity contest. You’re seeing the folly of basing the health and welfare of an entire society on personal greed. You’re seeing all the necessary tools for us to end this crisis go unused while people argue over who should get the credit and profit.

You’re seeing a lot of things nobody thought they’d ever see, but you’re not seeing socialism.

Richard F. Smith

Ephrata