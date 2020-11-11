As I sit here reflecting on the election of 2020, I wonder what might have been.

What if the mainstream media had given President Donald Trump a chance instead of attacking him right from the start, making what I believe were false accusations about him, and the Democrats fighting him every step of the way?

Trump accomplished many things. Imagine what he could have done if the media had been nicer to him. I believe the media is a big part of the problem here in America. When you are a reporter, you are supposed to be unbiased, not blatantly attacking all the time.

I believe those in the media should be ashamed of themselves.

Are you going to treat Joe Biden like that?

I am a conservative and not ashamed to say it. But I have a problem when people do not tell the truth just to push their own agenda.

Our country and democracy are at stake. You want someone with Biden’s record and history running our country?

When your taxes go up and gas prices are sky-high and your freedoms are taken away from you, don’t complain. I will say, “I told you so.”

You will be begging for Trump to be back in the White House.

Donna Snyder

Ephrata Township