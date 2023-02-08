The Chinese government learned something far more significant than any secrets it might have collected by sending a balloon over the United States. China and the whole world learned that Republicans will use a situation like this to undermine the leadership of the president and raise questions about the competence of the military and intelligence services. The Republicans did this even before they attended any intelligence briefings regarding the balloon.

I believe that this will embolden the Chinese government and others to do far more dangerous things in the future.

There are legitimate differences of analysis and what the appropriate response to a situation like this one should be. Candid discussions and airing disagreements in secret congressional meetings are important. Undermining and subverting leadership in public before all the facts are in hand are not.

John W. Eby

Manheim Township