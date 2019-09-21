What is this love affair we have with our own skin tones? Because we are of a certain ethnic background, we assume no one of the same group as ours could possibly do wrong.
We know racism has always existed and, sorry to say, we will always have to deal with it to some degree. It is our hearts that decide the kind of person we are, not our skin tone.
If we hate, we have to blame ourselves. Meeting hatred with hatred has never worked. If we hate, we are part of the problem.
Why is it when children meet on a playground, regardless of ethnic background, they usually end up playing together? (Unless some adult has already poisoned their minds.) Maybe the little ones can teach us how to love?
I’ve learned that, in life, dirtbags and friends come in all colors. Now is the time to rise up in radical love before it’s too late. I speak to all and I include myself. Choose love.
Ken Kindler
Manheim