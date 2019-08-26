I suspect that most guns in our country are intended for personal protection and hunting purposes. The problem with such gun ownership is that these same weapons become instruments of injury and death when people become fired up by one passion or another and the weapons are turned on family members or a person or group with whom one violently disagrees — perhaps politically. Or it could entail some other domestic dispute altogether.
How to separate people from their firearms at such passionate times?
Mental illness is not the primary culprit. Distorted views and beliefs definitely play a large part and permit the removal of inhibition toward such dire violence. Such distortions and beliefs are not necessarily mental illness but permit one to believe that the annihilation of another or others is reasonable and moral. Most of us are aghast and mortified at such rationalizations — hopefully.
I hope that someone smarter than I could come up with a method of reducing easy access to guns by anyone. Perhaps a series of locks that would provide enough steps that, by the time access is gained, the violent passion might have dissipated.
I especially hope that our country’s lawmakers would do something to stop the wild proliferation of firearms in our country. Open and concealed carry of small arms is definitely not helpful. A closetful of firearms may make one feel safer but is not ultimately a most reliable way to protect ourselves and our families.
George Sorensen
Mountville