June is Gun Violence Awareness Month. When I was still in medical practice, I frequently asked my patients if they kept their ammunition separate from their guns and locked away. In the United States, 1 in 3 children under 18 live in a home with at least one firearm. But only half of these homes store guns safely and securely, according to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Between 2015 and 2022, there were more than 2,800 incidents in which children unintentionally shot themselves or someone else.

How much worry about shootings is too much? Nearly 20% of the American population has had a family member killed by a gun, including suicides, and 1 in 6 has witnessed a shooting. In Pennsylvania, the rate of firearm suicide increased by 20% and gun homicides increased by 12% from 2010 to 2019.

I have been a member of Physicians for Social Responsibility since 1979’s Three Mile Island accident almost caused us to vacate our homes. One of the issues we have taken up is ending gun violence, which costs Pennsylvanians alone $12.1 billion each year, of which $567.4 million is paid by us taxpayers, according to Everytown for Gun Safety.

Americans are 25 times more likely to die by gun homicide than people in any high-income country.

What can you do?

Let’s advocate for safety by pushing for safety reforms locally and nationally.

Enact and implement smart gun policies.

Elect gun-sense candidates.

Demand accountability if we care about our loved ones and others.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Pequea Township

