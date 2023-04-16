Letters to the editor logo

Are you for, or against: protecting our children; reasonable gun safety laws; fairly drawn congressional districts; mail-in voting and drop boxes; teaching our children true history — the good, the bad and the ugly; destigmatizing mental health issues; fighting against the banning of books; supporting schools and school teachers; funding “peace officers” — our police and the FBI; and supporting democracy at home and abroad?

If you are for these, vote against every Republican politician at the local, state and federal level.

Norman Johanson

Manheim Township

Newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags