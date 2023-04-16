Are you for, or against: protecting our children; reasonable gun safety laws; fairly drawn congressional districts; mail-in voting and drop boxes; teaching our children true history — the good, the bad and the ugly; destigmatizing mental health issues; fighting against the banning of books; supporting schools and school teachers; funding “peace officers” — our police and the FBI; and supporting democracy at home and abroad?

If you are for these, vote against every Republican politician at the local, state and federal level.

Norman Johanson

Manheim Township