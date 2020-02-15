Where does the Trump hate originate? Ongoing letters to the editor vilify President Donald Trump with evil, insidious adjectives. He’s compared to the Antichrist, Hitler and other sinister names.
Is it the letter writers’ blind belief in the mainstream media’s continuing blame of Trump for all evil? The three-year-long impeachment process by the Democrats? Or the liberal hate rantings of Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson (a seeming favorite of LNP | LancasterOnline)? Could it be the demoralizing loss by Hillary Clinton in 2016?
Did it originate in the previous administration? The numerous times former President Barack Obama proclaimed, “If you like your health care plan, you can keep it”? Or was it the imprisonment of the filmmaker (Nakoula Basseley Nakoula) who was wrongly blamed for the deaths at Benghazi? Maybe the Iran-bound jet loaded with $400 million in Swiss francs and other European currencies from the Obama administration? Maybe the nearly 2,000 firearms illegally purchased for $1.5 million, some of which ended up in the hands of Mexican cartels? Or former Attorney General Eric Holder secretly obtaining telephone records of Associated Press reporters and editors in 2012?
It does seem strange that our booming economy, low unemployment, record number of jobs, increased income, stock market records and other positive U.S. indicators seldom get mentioned. Wonder why?
Trump can be bombastic, arrogant and self-centered. He’s certainly not politically correct. Thank God. Before shouting doom and gloom and blaming Trump for world problems, look in the mirror. I pity the addicts and their obsession with hate.
David South
Penn Township