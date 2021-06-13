The idea to create the United States of America was established with pride, self-reliance, courage and creativity. We, now a united country, prosper with that foundation because we continue to develop and persevere together.

We value a code of conduct that respects honesty and fair play. Have we always lived according to our ideals? No, but we have never forsaken them.

We still teach our children to abide by the referee’s call regardless of how they wish the outcome might be. We teach them to shake hands (or bump elbows) at the end of a game and move forward to the next challenge. We hear “No fair!” yelled on a playground and all of us understand the emotion.

We embrace the dignity of the human species and care deeply when that right is exploited or abused. We know that every right must be protected with responsible action.

If one citizen is hurt, we all share the pain. The very nature of being human means mistakes will be made; however, our best instincts will ultimately dominate.

We are not a melting pot but rather a mixed salad. And there is the beauty. A salad is bland with only one ingredient. There is no single “look” that is American. We’re tall and short with blue, black, green or brown eyes. We celebrate our differences and grow our culture through them.

Our binding force is our commitment to grow the ideals of life, liberty and justice — to form a more perfect democracy for the good of all. Who are we? We are the world’s dream of freedom and peace.

Jan Wiedemann

Warwick Township