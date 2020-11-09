What about vehicles, military? (letter) Nov 9, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print The Democrats and in particular the Green New Deal movement seemingly want to ban all fossil fuels.Exactly what product will be used to fuel our aircraft and land-based vehicles?Maybe they haven’t given this a thought. Jim McElroyLancaster Today's Top Stories Brent L. Miller to display, and sell, 1,000-piece collection of jewelry curated by founder's mother 1 hr ago After $750K renovation, Cafe 1832 opening Nov. 14 at Strasburg Rail Road with revamped menu, extra seating 1 hr ago Warwick vs. Governor Mifflin, Elco vs. L-S playoff notables: 3 L-L League football facts for Nov. 9 1 hr ago Smucker calls on Trump to accept election results once certified; finding gems from thrift store shopping [Weekend Reads] 1 hr ago It sounds like Christmas as stations switch to holiday music; when do you start listening? 1 hr ago Trump, who never admits defeat, mulls how to keep up fight 12 hrs ago Here are your 2020 L-L League cross country all-stars [list] 15 hrs ago Warwick High School moves to virtual learning for part of the week due to spike in COVID-19 cases 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Democrats Green New Deal Fossil Fuels