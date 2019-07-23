This past February, I purchased a three-month supply of a “50 years in existence” prescription drug for a billed cost (provider paid, plus my portion) of about $160. In May, the refill cost was $325 — more than 100% more. The second purchase was from the same big-box store; the pills were from their same “preferred provider.”
Later in May, I bought a 10-day supply of another prescription. The chain store pharmacy cost to me was about $145, until I found a $55 coupon online.
Many of President Donald Trump’s in-office accomplishments have involved undoing or repealing existing regulations and pacts (overturning well-established, well-researched regulations during his very first weeks in office; derailing or undermining parts of the Affordable Care Act; and withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations and agreement, the Paris climate agreement and the Iran nuclear deal).
Using both this demonstrated ability to deconstruct established programs/activities, and, of course, his self-proclaimed genius, why hasn’t he deconstructed this existing prescription drug pricing issue, especially since his campaign promised to establish a better health coverage scheme that would both cost less and cover more?
Developing new ideas to constructively solve many other nationwide problems is what’s also needed.
Robert B. Evans
East Lampeter Township