I found the Dec. 16 PA Post article (“Prison: Pay to stay”) laughable at best and pathetic at worst. As I read the article, I couldn’t help but notice that nowhere was there any mention of any of these criminals taking responsibility for their criminal acts, which is what got them sent to prison in the first place.
And to make matters worse, you have some co-director of some justice advocacy group stating that we as a society made the decision to send them there. That’s not correct. These criminals made that decision when they chose to break the law.
The other glaring omission was that not one word, sentence or paragraph made mention of the price paid by the victims of these crimes. And, last but not least, very little was said about cost to taxpayers to house these inmates.
I’m not sure how LNP made the decision to run this article on the front page, but I challenge the editors to run a front-page article on the victims of these criminals and all the prices they had to pay. If you want to consider your newspaper to be a credible news outlet, then tell both sides of the story.
Don Carson
East Earl Township