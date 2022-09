In response to the Aug. 16 letter “Abortion involves more than 1 body”:

I see your point about the bodies of the mother and baby. However, what about the other party involved?

It takes two to create that third body, and the “sperm donor” in many cases has not stepped up to his responsibility, leaving a heavy decision to be made by the one adult left. It’s true that it should have been prevented in the first place, so we do not have to make that tough decision.

Janice Brown

Manheim Township