How can any reasonable person not think that the April 5 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “The shame of President Biden” was a bunch of rubbish?

Where was the call for shame when our recently indicted former president allegedly paid off women to keep the truth of his sexual escapades out of the news? Or when he was caught on tape talking about grabbing women’s genitals?

Where was the shame when he incited couch commandos to attack the U.S. Capitol, leading to destruction and death?

How about the shame when he cut taxes for the rich and corporations, while lifting regulations on banks and railroads? Or when he called opponents derogatory names, made fun of people with mental disabilities or made the U.S. attorney general his personal attack dog? Did the letter writer call out that shame?

There was no mention of shame when the former president pardoned convicted criminals, many of whom had worked for him. Or when he tried to blackmail Ukraine and then tried to cover it up. He and his family made millions during his presidency. Shouldn’t we call that shameful?

Is the letter writer ashamed about the former president’s lies and discourse that contributed to many deaths during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic? What about when he refused to return documents that belong to the government?

How about when he refused to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election and attempted to coerce Georgia’s secretary of state “to find 11,780 votes”?

No. Instead, the letter calls shame on a president who condemns dictators and seeks to tax the rich, lower drug costs, bring people out of poverty and make health care affordable for all.

So, I ask you sir, where is your shame?

Christine Macready

West Hempfield Township