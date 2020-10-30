What about the rest of us? (letter) Oct 30, 2020 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print It seems a shame that businesspeople in Lancaster County and York County have such good representation in Washington, D.C., with Lloyd Smucker working on their behalf — while we common people have none.Kenneth Brown, M.D. Manheim Township Today's Top Stories Listen: Berkihiser gives final radio call as Lancaster city police chief 37 min ago Assaulting ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend, damaging fire extinguishers, DUIs: Lancaster County Police Log: Oct. 30, 2020 37 min ago Inside the numbers heading into Week 7 games: 3 L-L League football facts for Oct. 30 37 min ago Check out the L-L League football forecast for Week 7 37 min ago Republican advantage continues to shrink in Lancaster County, down from 2016 Presidential Election 37 min ago Frisco's opening Saturday in Lancaster with Peruvian-style roasted chicken 37 min ago Trump and Biden campaigns have stopped in and near Lancaster County 11 times since late 2019; here's where 37 min ago Red Rose Transit Authority to simplify fare structure, eliminate zones in 2021 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Lloyd Smucker Congress Representation