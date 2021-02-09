Democrats reacted to “insurrection” in our nation’s Capitol building with long-overdue angst and disgust. They ignored months of destruction as rioters wrought mayhem, violence, looting, arson and at least $1 billion in property damage, shamelessly calling it “mostly peaceful.”

All perpetrators of violent and lawless behaviors must pay for their crimes, whether at the U.S. Capitol or in American cities. Those who caused, allowed or ignored these crimes — irresponsible politicians and media included — must be charged. A worrisome question regarding hypocritical leaders and media: Are they capable of being responsible for ensuring justice for harmed Americans and preventing future insurrection?

They totally failed law and order all through 2020.

Melvin “Pete” Snyder

West Donegal Township