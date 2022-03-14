What about the left-wing groups? [letter] Mar 14, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print LNP | LancasterOnline seems very concerned about right-wing groups. Is it equally concerned about left-wing groups that wish to take away the rights of those who disagree with them?Alace Humphreville East Hempfield Township Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Power & Policy — Every Friday morning, look behind the curtains at local government, politics, candidates for office, taxation, school boards and more. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. What to Read Next {{hammer}} {{kicker}} {{title}} {{subhead}} {{byline}} Dec 31, 1969 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Right-wing Left-wing Hate Groups Media Support local journalism. Click here to learn more about the role the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund plays in Lancaster County and to make a tax-deductible donation.